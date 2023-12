Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 39th Honolulu City Lights party comes to the Fasi Municipal Grounds on Saturday starting 4 p.m., with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The parade departs Aala Park at 6 p.m., wending up to Honolulu Hale, where like Mayor Rick Blangiardi says, “Christmastime takes it to a whole different level.” This year, City Lights includes a tribute to Carol Costa, the city servant who shepherded the annual event into the extravaganza it is today. Costa, who ran with the assignment from then-Mayor Frank Fasi in 1985 past her retirement in 2004, died in October.