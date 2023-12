Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pact between the Marines and civilians over lead-safety concerns at the Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach sounds positive. After the Surfrider Foundation’s Oahu chapter raised concerns about elevated lead levels in the soil, the state House passed a nonbinding resolution to relocate the firing range.

That’s now prompted consensus to develop a timeline for lead testing, supported by University of Hawaii experts, and to actively engage the community.