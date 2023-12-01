comscore 10 years later, Hawaii’s marriage equality law has overwhelming support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

10 years later, Hawaii’s marriage equality law has overwhelming support

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“I didn’t realize how conservative we actually were on this particular issue, so I was kind of taken aback and naive on that. Hawaii, like all the other states, have since evolved.”</strong> <strong>Dan Foley</strong> <em>He represented early litigants for marriage equality as an attorney and later presided over one of the first same-sex marriages in Hawaii as a judge</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “I didn’t realize how conservative we actually were on this particular issue, so I was kind of taken aback and naive on that. Hawaii, like all the other states, have since evolved.”

    Dan Foley

    He represented early litigants for marriage equality as an attorney and later presided over one of the first same-sex marriages in Hawaii as a judge

In 1998, 69% of Hawaii residents supported a constitutional amendment that marriage should be reserved only for opposite-sex genders. Today same-sex marriages have about 70% support locally and nationally. Read more

