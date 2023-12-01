10 years later, Hawaii’s marriage equality law has overwhelming support
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:52 p.m.
Newlyweds stand at the wedding cake following their nuptials at the Marriage Equality at Midnight Ceremonies at the Leahi Club Lounge on the 30th floor of the Sheraton Waikiki.
“I didn’t realize how conservative we actually were on this particular issue, so I was kind of taken aback and naive on that. Hawaii, like all the other states, have since evolved.”
Dan Foley
He represented early litigants for marriage equality as an attorney and later presided over one of the first same-sex marriages in Hawaii as a judge
Then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie speaks during an equality rally organized by the Honolulu Council of the group MoveOn.Org at the State Capitol. Abercrombie signed Senate Bill 1, House Draft 1 for marriage equality, which became law a decade ago.