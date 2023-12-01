comscore 2 newly named federal judges have Hawaii ties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 newly named federal judges have Hawaii ties

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  Shanlyn Park: She is the first female Native Hawaiian federal district court judge

Micah Smith: He currently serves as deputy chief of the Criminal Division

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Shanlyn Park: She is the first female Native Hawaiian federal district court judge

    Micah Smith: He currently serves as deputy chief of the Criminal Division

  Micah Smith, far right, and Shanlyn Park, center, were among the federal judges confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate.

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    Micah Smith, far right, and Shanlyn Park, center, were among the federal judges confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate.

Both Shanlyn Park and Micah Smith were among candidates recommended by U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and a merit-based federal Judicial Selection Commission. Read more

