Facts of the Matter: Benefits of popular painkiller, blood thinner balance risks
- By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018
Aspirin is the most widely used drug in the world. In the U.S. alone, roughly 80 billion tablets are consumed annually.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree