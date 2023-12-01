Hawaii Tourism Authority floats Maui recovery plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is seeking public input on a Tourism Recovery Plan that supports Maui and the state in rebuilding the economy following the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed Lahaina and has dragged state visitor arrivals and spending below 2022’s level for three straight months.

Faith Rex, president of SMS Hawaii Consulting and executive vice president of SMS Research, presented highlights of the plan to the HTA board Thursday during its monthly meeting. HTA hired SMS on Oct. 18 for as much as $99,000 to develop a Tourism Recovery Plan to support the work of HTA’s Disaster Response Permitted Interaction Group.

The group was formed to support Maui’s recovery with a $5 million emergency fund that was made available when Gov. Josh Green approved HTA’s request to declare a tourism emergency.

The six key recommended actions of the draft plan:

>> In early 2024, increase the visibility and call to action for travel to Hawaii targeting lucrative markets.

>> Support businesses to continue providing a consistent message that Maui is open to visitors.

>> Encourage consistent messaging and outreach to Maui residents, visitor industry stakeholders and businesses.

>> Support Maui small businesses that are suffering because of fewer visitors on the island.

>> Expand Maui’s tourism attractions to provide new activities for visitors and support businesses.

>> Support providing longer- term housing for wildfire-affected households living in visitor accommodations by assisting with communication efforts to short-term rental owners.

Mahina Paishon, HTA vice chair and chair of the Disaster Response Permitted Interaction Group, said, “Because we had the support of SMS, we are very happy that they are going to present our final recommendations that really underscores that we are prioritizing our actions. We are narrowing our focus in a way that we feel is in alignment with the designated purpose of these funds.”

The draft, which was is slated to be posted today on hawaiitourism authority.org, will be discussed with the public during a community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall.

HTA officials said they are seeking feedback on draft strategies for tourism recovery plans for Maui, which have been based on economic data, and input from the community and stakeholders statewide.

To RSVP, visit smshawaii.com/hta-tourism-recovery-plan by Sunday. Seating is limited. Free parking and refreshments will be available. The meeting also will be held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/mauitourmtg to register.

Daniel Naho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president, CEO and chief administrative officer, said, “Our HTA team looks forward to reporting what we have heard from the community about how tourism can best support Maui’s recovery in a meaningful way while remaining respectful to Lahaina and Upcountry families. We encourage Maui residents to attend and share their feedback.”

Naho‘opi‘i said prioritizing the plan is important since HTA estimates it will cost $4.6 million to fulfill the critical actions in the plan, but HTA has only $2.15 million left in the emergency fund after spending $2.6 million on a U.S. Maui Marketing Recovery Plan and $250,000 on the initial emergency shelter response.

Naho‘opi‘i said HTA possibly could adjust its fiscal- year 2025 budget to pay for additional costs.

Paishon also asked about exploring the possibility of replenishing the $5 million emergency tourism fund.

HTA’s efforts follow the latest rapid assessment from the state Department of Health, which shows financial recovery is the greatest priority of wildfire survivor households, according to 29% of those assessed. Among the top challenges facing wildfire survivor households is high unemployment and businesses cutting hours or closing.

Rex of SMS said, “Housing availability … came up consistently as a primary concern for Lahaina residents, and it’s not just housing availability, it’s also related issues like child care and (job availability and accessibility) because some people might be living in Wailuku and working in West Maui.”

She added that Maui’s high unemployment rate will exacerbate the housing situation. “People who lose the income from the primary earner within a year, almost 50% of them will lose their primary residence and will have to move elsewhere,” she said.

HTA’s proposed plan comes as the latest tourism numbers show a continuation of the drop in tourism since the wildfires.

In October 2023, 734,582 tourists visited Hawaii, down 3.2% from October 2022 and off 7.7% from the pre-pandemic October 2019, according to preliminary statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Total visitor spending, not adjusted for inflation, was $1.51 billion in October 2023, a 2% decrease from a year earlier; however, it was 13.8% higher than October 2019.

Visitors who came to Hawaii in October also spent less time in the islands than they did in 2022.

On average in October, visitors to Hawaii stayed 8.49 days, down 5.7% from October 2022 but up 1.4% from October 2019. On any given day in Hawaii in October 2023, there were 201,171 visitors across the islands, down 8.7% from October 2022 and off 6.5% from October 2019.

Results were mixed across the islands, with the continued impact of the Maui wildfires dragging down statewide visitor industry performance.

West Maui was shut down to tourism after the Aug. 8 wildfires. A phased reopening of West Maui tourism began Oct. 8, but recovery has been slow.

Maui saw 132,909 visitors in October, down 42.5% from October 2022 and off 44.2% from October 2019. Visitor spending on Maui reached $326.2 million in October, a decline of 25% from October 2022 and down 14% from October 2019.

Oahu recorded 448,096 visitors in October, up 14.7% from October 2022 and down 4.5% from October 2019. Visitor spending on Oahu reached $673.3 million in October, up 0.7% compared with October 2022 and an increase of 11.5% from October 2019.

Kauai welcomed 109,337 visitors in October, which was flat compared with October 2022 but an increase of 6.5% from October 2019. Visitor spending on Kauai was $233.2 million in October, an increase of 34% from October 2022 and up 64% from October 2019.

Hawaii island had 133,081 arrivals in October, down 6% from October 2022 but up 2% from October 2019. Visitor spending was $246.1 million in October, an increase of 8% from October 2022 and up 39% from October 2019.