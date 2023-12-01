comscore Kokua Line: Can undocumented person get state ID? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can undocumented person get state ID?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Last year or so, the state said it was going to come up with a state ID for people who can’t get a gold-star ID. This would be for those who don’t drive. Did they ever do that? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Cynthia Ho, Logan Green and Jiachen “Jenny” Chen
Next Story
Kona low threatens Lahaina nearshore waters

Scroll Up