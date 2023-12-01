comscore Kona low threatens Lahaina nearshore waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kona low threatens Lahaina nearshore waters

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A floodwater capture system is laid along Front Street in Lahaina. A Kona low is expected to bring rain, which could carry toxic materials out to sea.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM To handle water from the Kona low weather system, a floodwater capture system is set up along Front Street in Lahaina to prevent toxic material from entering the ocean.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

This week’s Kona low storm was anticipated to be the first big rain in Lahaina since the wildfire that destroyed the heart of the historic town and left toxic ash and chemicals at risk of being washed into the ocean. Read more

