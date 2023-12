Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cynthia Ho has been hired as an account manager III of the personal lines unit. Ho has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Southern California, a property and casualty producers license and an associate in insurance certification.

Logan Green has been appointed as an account executive in the commercial lines sales unit. Green holds a Bachelor of Design from the University of Western Australia and a property and casualty producers license.

>> Mid-Pacific Institute has named Jiachen “Jenny” Chen controller. She is a certified public accountant; a member of the Hawaii Society of Certified Public Accountants and the National Business Officers Association. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

