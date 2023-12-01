Chaminade volleyball wins NCAA opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team opened the NCAA West Regional with a win, beating San Francisco State 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in Thursday’s opening round at Cousslious Arena. Read more

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team opened the NCAA West Regional with a win, beating San Francisco State 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in Thursday’s opening round at Cousslious Arena.

The 30-3 Silverswords earned the first 30-win season in program history with the win over the Gators.

Greta Corti had a match-best 17 kills and Ajack Malual added 10 for the ’Swords. Chaminade blocked eight shots compared to just one for SF State.

Chaminade advances to the West Regional semifinal to take on Cal State Los Angeles in a rematch at 3 p.m. today. The Golden Eagles beat the Silverswords in last year’s West Region championship.