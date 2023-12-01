comscore Chaminade volleyball wins NCAA opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball wins NCAA opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team opened the NCAA West Regional with a win, beating San Francisco State 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in Thursday’s opening round at Cousslious Arena. Read more

