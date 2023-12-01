Hawaii shakes off jitters, flattens Iowa State to advance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

EUGENE, Ore. >> After dominating its conference tourney, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team had to show its resolve to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine overcame a rough start to keep their season alive with a 16-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 win over Iowa State in the first round Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Caylen Alexander continued her late-season surge with a match-high 18 kills and senior Amber Igiede, who like her teammates bounced back from a tough first set with 14 kills and four blocks, led HawaiI (24-8) to its seventh straight win and a date with host Oregon tonight for a spot in the Sweet 16.

“I don’t know if it was jitters, maybe, I don’t know, but we just had to keep going,” said Robyn Ah Mow, who improved to 4-5 as UH’s head coach in the NCAA Tournament. “All of the people that came off the bench did an awesome job. I think Tali (Hakas) came in with a whole bunch of energy. This whole year she has been a little sparkplug every time she (comes) in.”

Riley Wagoner finished with nine kills and nine digs, and Hakas, who substituted in to start the second set after Hawaii gave up 23 of the final 32 points in the first, chipped in with six kills, 13 digs and five block assists.

Hawaii used its bench more often than in the Big West Tournament. Talia Edmonds, who ended the second set with one of four Hawaii aces, was used both as a server and for defense, and Colby Lane came in to serve six times as UH changed it up to make its comeback from down a set.

“We have to be aggressive on serving,” Ah Mow said. “Obviously the height difference as we go and advance is different from our team and we’ve got to make sure … we can’t serve lollipops. Lollipops will get all three big hitters coming at us and go ahead, try to defend it. We have girls on the bench who can serve good. They have aggressive serves.”

Hawaii advanced to the second round of the tournament for the third time in four tries since losing to Baylor in five sets in its first match played in the same gym.

After Hawaii jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set, things turned bleak quickly as the Cyclones rallied to score 15 of the next 16 points and ran away with the set as Hawaii’s serve-receive broke down for an extended period.

Hawaii fell behind 13-6 in the second set before finally starting to show some life defensively, scrambling for digs and making ISU work for its points.

Junior Kate Lang, who posted another double-double with 45 assists, 13 digs and three block assists, said the key was cleaning up its serve receive.

“Our bread and butter is serving and receiving,” Lang said. “Getting our passing and being more aggressive behind the service line is really important to our team, and we were able to do that.”

UH continued its recent surge at the net, out-blocking the Cyclones 13-5. Hawaii reached double figures in blocks just six times in the entire conference season but has recorded 26 in its past two wins.

Middle blocker Kennedi Evans was in on seven of UH’s blocks and Wagoner had two of UH’s four solo stuffs.

“I think we’re definitely executing a little more,” Igiede said. “There’s some improvements (to be made) obviously, but compared to our first game of the season our numbers are triple to what we had.”

After UH tied the match at a set apiece, the Rainbow Wahine continued their momentum through the third set, when they hit a staggering .533 to take a 2-1 lead.

Hawaii never trailed in the set and the Cyclones never got closer than two points, at 13-11.

A service error by ISU and a solo bock by Igiede prompted an Iowa State timeout at 15-11.

Igiede and Hakas teamed up for Hawaii’s 10th block to make it 24-17 and Igiede put UH ahead with her 10th kill on match point.

ISU led 17-14 in the fourth set but couldn’t hold on as Hawaii tied it five times, including at 22-22, before pulling it out. A laser for a kill from Igiede gave Hawaii the lead and forced a Cyclones timeout, and Wagoner followed with a block for match point.

Nayeli Gonzalez saved one match point with her 12th kill, but the following serve went into the net to end it.

The victory sets up a rematch against the Ducks that Oregon won in convincing fashion in the first tournament of the season at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in August.

Oregon held Hawaii to a season-low .113 hitting percentage in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 sweep and it was the only match where UH failed to record an ace.

“I think it’s an advantage that we both played each other already and we kind of know what’s going to happen,” Ah Mow said. “It’s always going to come down to what we do on our side.”

Oregon 3, Southeastern Louisiana 0

All-Pac-12 outside hitter Mimi Colyer hit .435 with a match-high 11 kills and the host Ducks had no problems in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of the Lions.

Setter Hannah Pukis dished out 30 assists and recorded eight digs for Oregon (27-5), which has won six in a row and 10 of 11.

Kailin Newsome and Cicily Hidalgo led Southeastern Louisiana (28-5) with seven kills apiece.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL

At Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.

HAWAII VS. OREGON

>> When: 5 p.m. today >> TV: ESPN+

>> Radio: KKEA, 1420 / 92.7 FM

HAWAII DEF. IOWA STATE

16-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

RAINBOW WAHINE (24-8, 15-4)

S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS

Lane 3 0 0 0 .000 4 0 0.0

Igiede 4 14 1 35 .371 9 3 16.5

Wagoner 4 9 4 25 .200 14 0 11.0

Hakas 4 6 1 19 .263 13 5 8.5

Lang 4 0 0 0 .000 2 3 2.5

Evans 4 6 2 13 .308 2 6 10.0

Edmonds 3 0 0 0 .000 16 0 1.0

Ikenaga 4 0 0 0 .000 6 0 0.0

Alexander 4 18 5 52 .250 4 1 19.5

Ham 4 0 0 1 .000 0 0 1.0

Match 4 53 13 145 .276 70 18 70.0

Cyclones (20-10, 11-7)

S K E ATT PCT D BA PTS

Brandt 4 2 3 9 -.111 13 1 2.5

Hopp 4 7 1 17 .353 1 2 8.0

Duckworth 4 15 8 42 .167 11 1 21.5

Heidemann 1 0 0 0 .000 1 0 0.0

Hatch 4 8 2 32 .188 3 0 10.0

Engelbrecht 4 13 2 23 .478 6 1 14.5

Gonzalez 4 12 11 38 .026 14 1 13.5

DeRonde 4 0 0 0 .000 6 0 0.0

Krzeslak 4 0 0 0 .000 18 0 0.0

Match 4 57 27 161 .186 73 6 70.0

Key — s: games; k: kills; e: hitting errors; att: attempts; pct: hitting percentage; d: digs; ba: block assists; pts: points (kills plus blocks plus aces).

Service aces — Hawaii 4 (Lang, Edmonds, Alexander, Ham). ISU 8 (Duckworth 5, Hatch 2, Gonzalez). Service errors — Hawaii 11 (Alexander 4, Lane 2, Ham 2, Igiede, Hakas, Lang). ISU 8 (Gonzalez 4, Brandt, Hatch, Engelbrecht, Krzeslak). Assists — Hawaii 53 (Lang 45, Wagoner 3, Ikenaga 2, Igiede, Hakas, Alexander). ISU 53 (Brandt 43, Hatch 3, Krzeslak 3, Duckworth, Engelbrecht, Gonzalez, DeRonde). Block solos — Hawaii 4 (Wagoner 2, Igiede, Evans). ISU 2 (Duckworth, Engelbrecht). Ball handling errors — Hawaii none. ISU none. Reception errors — Hawaii 8 (Ikenaga 3, TEAM 2, Wagoner, Alexander, Ham). ISU 4 (TEAM 2, Gonzalez, Krzeslak). T—2:11. A—n/a. Officials—Kevin Cull, Maile Jewkes, Jenn McIntosh, Evan Hilberg.