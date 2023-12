Scoreboard – December 1, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

SWIMMING

ILH: 5 p.m. at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade; women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High School

BOYS

Thursday

Hilo Tournament

Kealakehe 35, Hawaii Prep 33

Keaau vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Kahuku vs. Trinity (Texas), 6 p.m.

Hilo vs. Hanalani, 7:30 p.m.

James Alegre Invitational

No. 3 Mililani 67 Lahainaluna 63

Radford 67 Honokaa 46

No. 7 ‘Iolani 43, Roosevelt 29

No. 7 Leilehua 61, Moanalua 50

No. 4 Punahou 78, Western Christian 43

Surfriders Holiday Classic

No. 10 Campbell 63, Kohala 55

No. 5 Kamehameha 67, Baldwin 38

No. 1 Saint Louis 67, Universoty 64, OT

No. 5 Kailua vs. Waipahu, 8 p.m.

Today

Hilo Tournament

Hanalani vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

Waiakea vs. Kealakehe, 4:30 p.m.

Keaau vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Kahuku vs. Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

James Alegre Invitational

Roosevelt vs. Honokaa, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Pacific vs. Lahainaluna, 3:15 p.m.

‘Iolani vs. Western Christian (Ore.), 5 p.m.

Radford vs. Punahou, 6:45 p.m.

Mililani vs. Moanalua, 8:30 p.m.

Surfriders Holiday Classic

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Consolation, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Thursday

I Mua Invitational

No. 4 Waiakea vs. Hamilton (Ariz.), 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Lahainaluna vs. No. 5 Maryknoll, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Kamehameha vs. No. 6 Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Miami (Ariz.), 8 p.m.

Pa‘ani Invitational

Ewa court

Campbell 40, San Clemente 39

Konawaena 49, Moanalua 32

Main court

‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Sierra-Pacific 21

San Juan Hills 62, Punahou 41

Today

I Mua Invitational

Consolation, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pa‘ani Invitational

Main court

Moanalua vs. San Juan Hills, 5 p.m.

Punahou vs. Sierra Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

Ewa court

Konawaena vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.

‘Iolani vs. San Clemente (Calif.), 6:30 p.m.