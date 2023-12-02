Letter: Liz Cheney has ability to serve as president

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The person who has the intestinal fortitude (guts) to move our country forward is Liz Cheney, if she decides to run for president. And I sincerely hope she does. Cheney is for country and people.

I’ll wager Democrats would support her. I’ll ignore the other candidates. They talk a lot but say little and are masters of grandiloquence. And their taunting behavior is childish.

We need someone who can stand up for all Americans. And Cheney isn’t one to be bullied by anybody, even members of her own party. She’s a forceful and staunch fighter for democracy and our Constitution.

I trust and believe that she can perform the duties of president.

She’s tough, honest, receptive and not a liar. Her quiet and soft demeanor reflects the way she conducts herself and she can be tough when necessary, without verbal outbursts and fist pounding.

John Keala

Waianae

