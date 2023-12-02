Letter: Lower threshold for hydrocarbons in water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Since the November 2021 Red Hill crisis, the impacted community has urged the Hawaii Department of Health to lower its environmental action levels (EALs) for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in water. Two years later, there are still residents on the Navy’s water lines who are reporting sheens in their water and experiencing health problems after showering, such as body rashes, peeling skin and shortness of breath.

What is the point of a long-term monitoring program if the EALs remain so high that no action is required despite families experiencing health effects from their TPH-laced water? The public should demand policy change to lower these “safe” levels.

Lacey Quintero

Waipahu

