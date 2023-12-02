comscore Letter: Lower threshold for hydrocarbons in water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lower threshold for hydrocarbons in water

Since the November 2021 Red Hill crisis, the impacted community has urged the Hawaii Department of Health to lower its environmental action levels (EALs) for total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in water.

