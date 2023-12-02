comscore Focus on Red Hill is shifting to future after defueling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Focus on Red Hill is shifting to future after defueling

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

The Navy’s plan to permanently shutter the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility will soon involve a different entity: the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill. Read more

Previous Story
Kona low threatens Lahaina nearshore waters

Scroll Up