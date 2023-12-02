Kahului Public Library to reopen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kahului Public Library on Maui will reopen Tuesday, even before its renovations are completed, to help make up for the loss of the Lahaina Public Library in the August fires, state Librarian Stacey Aldrich has announced.

Starting at noon Tuesday, the Kahului library will begin offering limited services and access to materials. Patrons can browse and borrow, pick up holds, return materials and use the library’s wi-fi, public computers, printer and copier.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome our loyal patrons back to this library and thank them for their patience through the COVID-19 pandemic, state staffing shortages, and supply chain issues, all of which contributed to the delayed reopening,” Aldrich said in a news release. “Although we were hoping to complete renovations before reopening to the public, the loss of the Lahaina Public Library in the terrible August fires prompted us to restore service in Kahului as quickly as possible.”

The Kahului Public Library is at 90 School St., near the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. It closed in August 2020 so that the air-conditioning system could be replaced and interior improvements could be made, including the installation of energy-efficient lighting and new ceiling panels. Delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by manufacturing and supply chain issues and the loss of staff, hindered the state library system’s ability to complete interior renovations prior to reopening, a news release said.

Renovations will continue, but for health and safety reasons, some areas of the library will not be immediately accessible, the news release said. “We remain fully committed to finishing the interior improvements for the Maui community,” Aldrich said.

The Kahului library’s public service hours will be:

Tuesdays: noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Mondays: Closed

Digital services are available at librarieshawaii.org. Ebooks, streamed movies, language lessons, newspapers and more are available with a library card.