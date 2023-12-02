comscore Live-fire training in Makua Valley not needed, Army says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Live-fire training in Makua Valley not needed, Army says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A view looking toward the center of Makua Valley on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of Malama Makua held a news conference Friday after the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the military will no longer hold live-fire training in Makua Valley. Above, an overall view looking west of the center of the valley.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “I’m always angry and upset, and it’s not new. I’m not the only one,” said Lynette Cruz, a Malama Makua board member who spoke at Friday’s news conference.

The military hasn’t fired a shot in the valley since 2004 as a result of a lawsuit brought against it by Earthjustice on behalf of local activist group Malama Makua. Read more

