The board of directors at Regency Tower condominiums has appointed Theresa Strange as the new site manager of the 42-floor, 237-unit complex. Strange has a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Woman’s University. She has experience in electrical, mechanical and hydrology in addition to structural fluency. Strange is also bilingual, being fluent in Japanese and English.

Hilton Waikoloa Village has appointed David Givens as the resort’s general manager. Givens returns to this role, which he held from 2016 to 2021. He has more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, Givens was managing director and vice president of hotel o perations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

