Retrieval of Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay could begin today

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Civilian salvage and Navy personnel were on hand Friday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station as efforts will begin to remove the Navy P-8A Poseidon that overshot a runway Nov. 20.

    Civilian salvage and Navy personnel were on hand Friday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station as efforts will begin to remove the Navy P-8A Poseidon that overshot a runway Nov. 20.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox updated the media during Friday’s news conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the method to be used to remove a Navy P-8A Poseidon that has sat on a Kaneohe Bay reef since overshooting a runway Nov. 20.

    Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox updated the media during Friday’s news conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the method to be used to remove a Navy P-8A Poseidon that has sat on a Kaneohe Bay reef since overshooting a runway Nov. 20.

Elected officials and environmentalists have been asking the Navy and Marines to extract the plane as quickly as possible. Read more

