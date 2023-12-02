Retrieval of Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay could begin today
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:02 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Civilian salvage and Navy personnel were on hand Friday at Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station as efforts will begin to remove the Navy P-8A Poseidon that overshot a runway Nov. 20.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox updated the media during Friday’s news conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the method to be used to remove a Navy P-8A Poseidon that has sat on a Kaneohe Bay reef since overshooting a runway Nov. 20.