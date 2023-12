Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team saw its record-setting season come to an end on Saturday, falling in straight sets to Cal State Los Angeles in the NCAA Division II West Regionals.

Cal State Los Angeles, the region’s fourth seed, swept the top-seeded Silverswords 25-23, 25-18, 25-19. Chaminade was led by Sophie Schilling’s eight kills. Greta Corti added seven for the Silverswords. Emily Elliott led the Golden Eagles (20-10) with 12 kills. Chaminade was stifled defensively by CSULA, hitting just .078 in the match, their lowest mark of the season. This was also the first time Chaminade was swept this season.

This is the second year in a row that Chaminade had its season end at the hands of CSULA. The Golden Eagles eliminated the Silverswords in the West Region finals last season. The Silverswords end their season at 30-4, the most wins in program history.