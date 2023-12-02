Hawaii kicker Shipley enters transfer portal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Six days after kicking the winning field goal in a 27-24 victory over Colorado State, Hawaii kicker/punter Matthew Shipley announced his entry into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I’ve talked to a lot of NFL scouts and agents, talked to my family, I feel this is the best decision to try to set up for the NFL,” Shipley said. “That’s the main goal.”

Shipley, who grew up in Texas, said it would be “nice to go to a school back home.” But his preference is to transfer to a Power Five school. “There are a few that need kickers,” he said.

He added: “I wouldn’t leave if I didn’t have other opportunities.”

He said he has not set a timeline to make a decision. “The portal closes Jan. 2,” Shipley said. “I’m hoping to know in a few weeks.”

Shipley said he met with UH special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield on Friday. “I love the team,” Shipley said. “I love the program. I’ve been here for four years. It sucks for people to see (the departure). I’ve been here a while, and I feel this is the best option.”

He also said his decision was not based on the money he could earn from his name, image and likeness at bigger programs. “Financials are nice,” Shipley said. “Power Five schools have money that Hawaii could never afford. That’s not the main reason.”

Shipley completes his four-season tenure second in field-goal accuracy, third in field goals made, and fourth in points.

This season, Shipley converted 14 of 18 field-goal attempts — two were blocked — including time-expiring kicks against CSU and New Mexico State.

Michael Gobrial, who coached special teams under then head coach Nick Rolovich in 2019,was instrumental in signing Shipley. But Shipley never played for Rolovich. When Shipley enrolled at UH in June 2020, Todd Graham was the head coach and the world was in a pandemic. Gobrial is now a special teams assistant with the NFL’s New York Jets.

Shipley has never missed a game despite suffering food poisoning, a groin injury, and a back ailment that required surgery in March.