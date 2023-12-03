Letter: Workers struggle with higher rates

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Board of Water Supply’s approval of a more than 50% rate hike is kinda high, isn’t it (“Honolulu Board of Water Supply adopts rate hike of over 50%,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28)?

I hope the rate hike will be applied to hotels, monster homes, industrial sites and any other places that use lots of water, too. And here people are talking about affordable housing? How can there be affordable housing if all these utilities and property taxes are only going up? And they wonder why the young ones are leaving the islands.

State Department of Education executives got their raises, City Council members got their humongous raises, as did bank and hospital CEOs.

Did the workers? How are the workers who support these places supposed to afford these hikes and yet support their families and make a living? No wonder people are frustrated and are stealing, as sad as it may be. It’s not right, but it happens. And not to mention more and more homeless. Auwe!

No more raises for CEOs. No more rate hikes. How about the CEOs give some of their high incomes back to their companies or communities to help support their people? Now, wouldn’t that be nice?

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

