Concerns remain as crews pull Navy plane out of Kaneohe Bay
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:56 a.m.
LANCE CPL. HUNTER JONES / U.S. MARINE CORPS
Sailors inflated one of the roller bags under the plane.
LANCE CPL. HUNTER JONES / U.S. MARINE CORPS
Private industry diving and salvage experts worked Saturday alongside Navy sailors with Company 1-2, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, to use inflatable “roller bags” to position the P-8A Poseidon for extraction from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
By sundown on Saturday, Navy personnel and a private contracting firm had all but completely removed the P-8A Poseidon from the waters of Kaneohe Bay. The plane overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20.