Honolulu City Lights makes spirits, holiday season bright

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu City Lights is now open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday until New Year’s Eve. Read more

Holiday cheer abounded at the 39th annual Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities Saturday, with guests of all ages arriving at the Frank Fasi Municipal Building grounds to celebrate.

People crowded around Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele in front of Honolulu Hale, lined up for food and lined the streets for the light parade that followed the tree- lighting ceremony.

For many, attending Hono­lulu City Lights’ opening night is the official beginning of their holiday season.

“It really does make you feel like it’s the holidays,” said attendee Kim Manning. “It’s just a local event that everyone looks forward to.”

The free event commenced with the annual City Lights Block Party, and was followed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale.

The ceremony, emceed by University of Hawaii at Manoa women’s basketball head coach Laura Beeman, also included a blessing by kahu Kordell Kekoa and a performance by the Kamehameha Children’s Choir.

“There’s a lot going on in the world. There’s been a lot going on in Hawaii. This holiday season is a time for us to show our love and appreciation to those people who matter to us,” Blangiardi said at the ceremony.

Blangiardi also acknowledged the Maui community and the Aug. 8 wildfires in his address. “To our friends and family over there, please know that you’re in our hearts and minds always, but especially tonight,” he said.

The mayor wrapped up his speech with a message of “creating hope in our community.”

“We are different and diverse, but we all call this island home. Oahu is a beautiful and special place, from the mountains to the ocean, from Mokuleia to Waima­nalo, from Kahuku to Makaha,” Blangiardi said. “It is our responsibility to protect and serve this place, our home.”

The ceremony also paid respects to Mildred Courtney and Carol Costa. Involved with the Friends of Honolulu City Lights for more than 20 years, Courtney, who died in October, was a “strong, influential and caring person who was a driving force for the celebration.” Called the “Mother of Honolulu City Lights,” Costa, who also died in October, took former Mayor Frank Fasi’s challenge to make Honolulu Hale “more festive for the holidays,” implementing the first Honolulu City Lights festivities.

Following the tree lighting, the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade lit up the streets as it wound from Aala Park to Honolulu Hale. Additionally, the city’s Christmas tree and wreath contest exhibitions opened to the public in Honolulu Hale.

Honolulu City Lights is now open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until New Year’s Eve. More information can be found at hnlcitylights.org.