Honolulu City Lights makes spirits, holiday season bright

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting Saturday was followed by the Public Workers' Electric Light Parade. Marchers included hula dancers, floats and more.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting Saturday was followed by the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade. Marchers included hula dancers, floats and more.

  Marchers included the McKinley High School marching band, floats and more.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Marchers included the McKinley High School marching band, floats and more.

  Hundreds gather to watch the parade down South King Street.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hundreds gather to watch the parade down South King Street.

  A trolley makes its way along the parade route.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A trolley makes its way along the parade route.

  The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting was held Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting was held Saturday at Honolulu Hale.

Honolulu City Lights is now open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday until New Year’s Eve. Read more

