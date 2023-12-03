Honolulu City Lights makes spirits, holiday season bright
- By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting Saturday was followed by the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade. Marchers included hula dancers, floats and more.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Marchers included the McKinley High School marching band, floats and more.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hundreds gather to watch the parade down South King Street.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A trolley makes its way along the parade route.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights tree lighting was held Saturday at Honolulu Hale.
