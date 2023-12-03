comscore Oahu firecracker permit applications available online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Oahu firecracker permit applications available online

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

Permits are required to purchase firecrackers, and permit holders must be at least 18 years old. Read more

Previous Story
Focus on Red Hill is shifting to future after defueling

Scroll Up