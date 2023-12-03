Oahu firecracker permit applications available online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Permits are required to purchase firecrackers, and permit holders must be at least 18 years old. Read more

Honolulu Fire Department officials said firecracker permits are now available online and must be obtained by Dec. 21 to purchase and use firecrackers this New Year’s Eve.

Permits are required to purchase firecrackers, and permit holders must be at least 18 years old.

Firecracker permits are only available through HFD’s online Firecracker E-Permit application form. Each permit costs $25 plus a 59-cent service fee, and is nonrefundable.

The permits must be picked up at the Satellite City Hall that applicants select.

The sale of firecrackers within Honolulu County will begin Dec. 26 and run until midnight Dec. 31. Customers can purchase no more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.

Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers.

Firecracker use is allowed on Oahu between 9 p.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Only Visa, Mastercard or Discover cards are accepted to pay for permits; no cash, check or debit cards are accepted, HFD said.