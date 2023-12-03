Salvation Army’s Angel Tree commences on Hawaii island

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Salvation Army Hawaii Island Corps kicked off its annual Angel Tree campaign Saturday to provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna, and to support families facing economic challenges. Read more

The Salvation Army Hawaii Island Corps kicked off its annual Angel Tree campaign Saturday to provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna, and to support families facing economic challenges.

“During this festive season, our commitment to supporting families in need remains steadfast,” Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, divisional director of development for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, said in a news release. “The Angel Tree program aims to brighten the holidays for keiki, kupuna and families across Hawaii.”

Christmas Angel Trees are located at Walmart stores and other businesses and malls. The trees are decorated with paper angel tag ornaments that give the first name, age and gender of a child or senior citizen. Program donors then select one or more tags and purchase gifts for their recipient, before returning the gifts with the tags to the same location.

Monetary donations and personalized online fundraisers can also be made online at angeltreehi.org. Businesses can also create an online Angel Tree team fundraiser. Salvation Army said that over 31,000 gifts were donated through the Angel Tree campaign statewide last year.

“Everyone can help to grant a miracle and bring joy to keiki, kupuna and local families in need this season by purchasing a gift or through an online donation,” Hauanio-Kuewa said in the release.

Angel Trees on Hawaii island can be found at HomeStreet Bank-Hilo and The Club Kona through Dec. 15; Denny’s Kona, Fish Hopper and Walmart Hilo through Dec. 16; and Walmart Kona through Dec. 18.