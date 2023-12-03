David Shapiro: Taylor Swift hits a chord with sharp takes on life
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree