comscore Emotional end to a roller-coaster season for Rainbow Wahine volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Emotional end to a roller-coaster season for Rainbow Wahine volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS The Rainbow Wahine celebrated a point against Oregon on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

    JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    The Rainbow Wahine celebrated a point against Oregon on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

  • JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS UH middle Amber Igiede high-fived coach Robyn Ah Mow after the Wahine lost to Oregon on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

    JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS

    UH middle Amber Igiede high-fived coach Robyn Ah Mow after the Wahine lost to Oregon on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

From the first kill of a five-set thriller in August against Northwestern until the final point dropped versus the Ducks, this Rainbow Wahine season has been a roller-coaster ride on and off the court. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – December 2, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 3, 2023

Scroll Up