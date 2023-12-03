Hawaii men’s basketball’s Cotton thrilled to be able to let if fly
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Matthue Cotton drove the ball against Niagara’s Aime Rutayisire on Nov. 16.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree