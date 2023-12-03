Rainbow Wahine looking for improved chemistry vs. San Jose State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii guard Kelsie Imai drives to the basket around Air Force guard Milahnie Perry on Nov. 24.
