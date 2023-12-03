comscore Rainbow Wahine looking for improved chemistry vs. San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine looking for improved chemistry vs. San Jose State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
In last week’s women’s basketball game, Hawaii’s Kelsie Imai was inadvertently elbowed in the mouth. She lost more than half a front tooth, requiring a root canal and a cap. Read more

