Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 3, 2023 Today Updated 9:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. MONDAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium. BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL Varsity Boys Hilo Tournament Kahuku 63, Keaau 29 Hawaii Prep 61, Hilo II 16 Hanalani 46, Kealakehe 38 Hilo 45, Waiakea 27 James Alegre Invitational Mid-Pacific 78, Honokaa 53 ‘Iolani 68, Lahainaluna 33 Leilehua 68, Western Christian (Ore.) 54 Punahou 52, Mililani 38 Moanalua 55, Radford 53 Surfriders Holiday Classic Final: Kailua 45, University 37 Third: Campbell 68 Kamehameha 37 Fifth: Saint Louis 67, Baldwin 13 Kohala 62, Waipahu 45 Varsity Girls I Mua Invitational Final: Kamehameha 57, Hamilton (Ariz.) 50 Waiakea 51, Kahuku 47 Lahainaluna 42, Kamehameha-Hawaii 33 Maryknoll 70, Miami (Ariz.) 43 Pa‘ani Invitational Konawaena 56, San Juan Hills 53 Punahou 53, San Clemente 46 Campbell 53, Sierra Pacific 26 ‘Iolani 64, Moanalua 33 SOCCER HIGH SCHOOL Boys Junior Varsity ‘Iolani 6, Pac-Five 0 Punahou (B) 2, Kamehameha (B) 0 Punahou (G) 6, Mid-Pacific 0 Girls Junior Varsity Punahou (G) 2, Kamehameha (W) 1 ‘Iolani 3, Pac-Five 0 Kamehameha (B) 3, Punahou (B) 1 TENNIS OIA Girls Junior Varsity Kaiser def. McKinley 5-0 Previous Story Television and radio - Dec. 3, 2023