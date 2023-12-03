Scoreboard – Dec. 3, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at AfookChinen Civic Auditorium.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Varsity Boys

Hilo Tournament

Kahuku 63, Keaau 29

Hawaii Prep 61, Hilo II 16

Hanalani 46, Kealakehe 38

Hilo 45, Waiakea 27

James Alegre Invitational

Mid-Pacific 78, Honokaa 53

‘Iolani 68, Lahainaluna 33

Leilehua 68, Western Christian (Ore.) 54

Punahou 52, Mililani 38

Moanalua 55, Radford 53

Surfriders Holiday Classic

Final: Kailua 45, University 37

Third: Campbell 68 Kamehameha 37

Fifth: Saint Louis 67, Baldwin 13

Kohala 62, Waipahu 45

Varsity Girls

I Mua Invitational

Final: Kamehameha 57, Hamilton (Ariz.) 50

Waiakea 51, Kahuku 47

Lahainaluna 42, Kamehameha-Hawaii 33

Maryknoll 70, Miami (Ariz.) 43

Pa‘ani Invitational

Konawaena 56, San Juan Hills 53

Punahou 53, San Clemente 46

Campbell 53, Sierra Pacific 26

‘Iolani 64, Moanalua 33

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Junior Varsity

‘Iolani 6, Pac-Five 0

Punahou (B) 2, Kamehameha (B) 0

Punahou (G) 6, Mid-Pacific 0

Girls Junior Varsity

Punahou (G) 2, Kamehameha (W) 1

‘Iolani 3, Pac-Five 0

Kamehameha (B) 3, Punahou (B) 1

TENNIS

OIA

Girls Junior Varsity

Kaiser def. McKinley 5-0