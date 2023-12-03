comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 3, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 3, 2023

  • Yeng Arakawa of Honolulu spotted the Honolulu Cafe in Makati, Philippines, in March. Photo by Edsel Misenas.

  • While walking along Ipanema Beach, John Young of Hawi, Hawaii island, discovered the OhanAcai vendor in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in March. The owner said she had learned the meaning of “ohana” on a visit to Hawaii and decided to incorporate it in her business name. Photo by Igor Aluev.

  • While shopping for some beachwear, Dean Choy of Kaaawa stopped at a Waikiki clothing boutique in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in March. Photo by Christopher Choy.

