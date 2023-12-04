Letter: Crack down on reckless driving, dangerous roads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

September was the 23rd anniversary of our niece Erin’s 2000 car accident on Hawaii island. Read more

September was the 23rd anniversary of our niece Erin’s 2000 car accident on Hawaii island. When she swerved off Highway 11 to avoid an oncoming car, which was speeding and taking the curves too wide, her Jeep flipped over with her and landed on the lava rocks below. After being medevaced to Oahu, she lost both legs above the knee, and nearly lost her life. Her parents and brother traveled from Ireland to be with her, maintaining a bedside vigil. Months later she was released, her life forever changed.

Fast forward 23 years. Her father Jerry was on his way to work on his motorcycle when he was hit head-on by a French tourist reportedly driving on the wrong side of the Irish roadway and traveling too fast. He was killed instantly.

What a sad irony that, regardless of what part of the world, there are still inattentive drivers and treacherous road conditions that invite tragedy.

Only by promoting road safety and campaigning for road improvements and laws to hold drivers accountable can these tragic accidents be mitigated.

Hopefully Jerry’s death will not be in vain and can help bring about more road safety in Ireland and elsewhere.

Katherine O’Connor

Nuuanu

