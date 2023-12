Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article in Thursday’s Star-Advertiser showed why the state Capitol should drain the water surrounding the building and replace it with something non-liquid (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30).

Leaking in offices and hallways has been an ongoing problem. With millions of dollars appropriated for improving and repairing the Capitol infrastructure, odds are that in a few decades, leaking will occur or continue, and the nature of water shall prevail. Next time, it might cost more than $50 million to repair and fix, and these are taxpayers’ dollars that should not be wasted.

When I was in office, I advocated for blue-colored tile, which would be symbolic of the ocean, to replace the Capitol water feature. Sculptures of whales, seals, turtles, sharks and fish could beautify the area on the tile and be an extension of the Hawaii State Art Museum across the street.

A waterless feature would be much cheaper to build and maintain.

Gov. Josh Green should stop the current repairs and ask the Legislature to appropriate the Capitol pool funds toward affordable housing, education, and/or social services. It’s the smart and right thing to do.

Will Espero

Retired state senator

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter