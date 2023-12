Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For youth today, it’s probably hard to imagine a time when marriage equality, aka same-sex marriage, was that controversial. Especially in Hawaii, which has long leaned liberal. But a mere 10 years ago, heated political fights pulled the issue back and forth, reaching all the way locally to the Hawaii Supreme Court, and nationally, to the White House.

Saturday marked a decade since marriage equality became law in Hawaii — and it’s heartening to see the swing in public sentiment over the last 25 years. In 1998, polls showed 69% of residents supported marriage for opposite-sex couples only; today, 70% support same-sex marriage.