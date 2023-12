Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A two-alarm fire at a high-rise condominium at 780 Amana St. in the Keeaumoku area broke out on Thursday morning, much to the alarm of building residents and those nearby. Fortunately, there were no fire injuries, though one resident, a 98-year-old man, was injured evacuating through the stairwell.

The fire damaged a 14th-floor condo in the 19-story high-rise, displacing residents of three units. There are no sprinklers in the tower, which was built in the 1960s, but property managers had recently installed a fire alarm and announcement system that warned residents to evacuate. It’s a reminder that safety systems, while expensive, save lives.