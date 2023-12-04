comscore Donated instruments lift spirits of Lahainaluna band students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Donated instruments lift spirits of Lahainaluna band students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
    Band director Jalen Baraoidan oversaw a session with his woodwind section Friday at Lahainaluna High School.

Seventeen-year-old Michella Cabingas’ voice still catches slightly when she recalls not only how close her family came to losing their home and lives to the Lahaina fire, but also how the tightknit Lahaina­luna High School music program and a wave of community support have since lifted the spirits and helped the healing process for scores of young fire survivors like her. Read more

