Hawaiian and Alaska airlines to merge

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  At top, a Hawaiian Airlines B717 aircraft pulled into the gates at Kahului International Airport on Sunday as an Alaska Airlines B737 Max was seen nearby.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    At top, a Hawaiian Airlines B717 aircraft pulled into the gates at Kahului International Airport on Sunday as an Alaska Airlines B737 Max was seen nearby.

  Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines, left, and Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, shook hands after exchanging maile lei as kumu hula Mehana Hind, center, stood by Sunday at the Ho'okupu Center in Kakaako.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Peter Ingram, CEO and president of Hawaiian Airlines, left, and Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, shook hands after exchanging maile lei as kumu hula Mehana Hind, center, stood by Sunday at the Ho‘okupu Center in Kakaako.

  Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, spoke at Sunday's news conference at the Ho'okupu Center in Kakaako discussing the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ben Minicucci, CEO and president of Alaska Airlines, spoke at Sunday’s news conference at the Ho‘okupu Center in Kakaako discussing the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines’ president and CEO, and Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said the new company will maintain and burnish the separate brands of both airlines. Read more

