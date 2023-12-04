comscore Lahaina teacher, marathon runner raising funds for Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina teacher, marathon runner raising funds for Maui

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Lahaina Intermediate School teacher Nate Kahaiali‘i with the custom T-shirt he designed for the Chicago Marathon in October. He is also running the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday. Sales of the shirt will go to support recovery for Lahaina families.

    Lahaina Intermediate School teacher Nate Kahaiali‘i with the custom T-shirt he designed for the Chicago Marathon in October. He is also running the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday. Sales of the shirt will go to support recovery for Lahaina families.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nate Kahaiali‘i spent part of Thanksgiving training at Ali‘i Kahekili Nui Ahumanu Beach Park, also known as Airport Beach.

    Nate Kahaiali‘i spent part of Thanksgiving training at Ali‘i Kahekili Nui Ahumanu Beach Park, also known as Airport Beach.

One step in front of another. Step by step, Lahaina Intermediate School teacher Nate Kahaiali'i has faith there will be progress toward recovery from the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that destroyed his childhood home.

