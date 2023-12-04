Lahaina teacher, marathon runner raising funds for Maui
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Lahaina Intermediate School teacher Nate Kahaiali‘i with the custom T-shirt he designed for the Chicago Marathon in October. He is also running the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday. Sales of the shirt will go to support recovery for Lahaina families.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nate Kahaiali‘i spent part of Thanksgiving training at Ali‘i Kahekili Nui Ahumanu Beach Park, also known as Airport Beach.