How Hawaii players fared in NFL’s Week 13

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Chargers and was second on the team with seven tackles, four of them solo. His first stop came on punt coverage and he had a tackle for loss. He hit the field with special cleats that featured the words ‘rebuilding Maui’ and “Keep Hawaiian lands in Hawaiian hands.” Tavai’s girlfriend, Kaiser grad Kalei Mau, was in Hawaii during the wildfires and her brother lost his home.

“What I love about Hawaii is despite this disaster, the community is staying strong,” Tavai told Patriots.com. “You have every other island trying to help. No matter what happens out there, they are there for their own, and I’m grateful for that.”

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was the second receiver off the bench in the loss to the Lions but was not one of the nine Saints to be targeted during the contest. He received three targets in his previous game on a season-high 25 offensive snaps.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for 256 yards in the win over the Titans, averaging 51.2 yards per attempt with a long of 57. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s four field goals and one extra point. Sanchez appeared in his 91st NFL game, the same number as Davone Bess and two away from Al Noga.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman,Chargers safety: Started in the shutout of the Patriots, assisting on three tackles. It was his first time in a month without a solo tackle. Gilman, a captain, has played on 97% of the Chargers’ defensive snaps in games he has played, he had never been over 50% in the first three years of his career.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: Baltimore was on a bye this week and will take on the Rams on Sunday. Of all of the offensive linemen taken in the 2023 draft, only Bareden Daniels of Washington and Arizona’s Jon Gaines were picked ahead of Aumavae-Laulu and have not made their NFL debut. Seven offensive lineman taken after the sixth rounder have not played a game yet.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill,Panthers linebacker: Returned to the bench and played special teams in the loss to the Buccaneers, making his only tackle on a punt. He played in his 110th NFL game, putting him one away from matching Leo Goeas for third-most among Kamehameha grads behind only Rocky Freitas (134) and Kani Kauahi (140).

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Titans, collecting six tackles and hitting the quarterback three times. One of them was a half sack in overtime, his first sack in three games. He has had a tackle for loss in four straight games, his longest stretch since 2021 and he has batted down passes in successive games for the first time since his first year in Indianapolis in 2020.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn,Texans kicker: Is eligible to come off injured reserve today after missing four weeks with a quadricepts injury. Matt Ammendola has missed two field goals while filling in for Fairbairn, who is No. 10 all time in field goal percentage behind Robbie Gould and ahead of Kai Forbath.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Is expected to suit up for his second Monday Night Football contest today against the Jaguars. Iosivas caught the attention of legendary Bengals receiver Chad Johnson this week, on his love of Spam from McDonalds when he is back home and Johnson, a McDonalds aficionado, retweeted it and called it “awesome.”

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Came off the bench and took over at left guard when fellow Hawaii-born lineman Isaac Seumalo injured his shoulder in the first half. Herbig took his first snaps on the offensive line since he started at right guard in place of James Daniels in week five. Herbig allowed eight hurries and a sack at right guard but kept his quarterback clean at left guard on Sunday.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Came off the bench and had one tackle, but it was a big one. He stopped James Conner for a two-yard loss in the second quarter that led to a punt in a tie game. Herbig gave his fellow linemen an early Christmas present this week, outfitting the group with customized thigh pads that they have been wearing in games. Herbig’s features a shaka and Farrington product Breiden Fehoko sports a copy of the tattoo he wears on his arm.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Got his first action of the season, completing two passes for 16 yards and rushing twice for 6 yards while starting quarterback Jalen Hurts went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Hurts missed five plays and entered the game after Mariota converted a fourth-and-1 via a “brotherly shove.” It was Mariota’s first action since Dec. 4 of last year.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Went 18-for-24 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Commanders, extending his streak of games with at least one passing touchdown to 21. Tagovailoa took a seat in the fourth quarter of the blowout. Tagovailoa finished with a quarterback rating of 141.0 and has completed 70% of his passes in three straight games. Tagovailoa didn’t get sacked, the first time in five games he has stayed upright through an entire game.