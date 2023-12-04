comscore How Hawaii players fared in NFL’s Week 13 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How Hawaii players fared in NFL’s Week 13

  • By Jerry Campany jcampbany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Chargers and was second on the team with seven tackles, four of them solo. Read more

