Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Noel Coleman drove against Central Arkansas. He scored 25 points on Sunday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Matthue Cotton made a difficult basket against Central Arkansas on Sunday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree