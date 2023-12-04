comscore Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Noel Coleman drove against Central Arkansas. He scored 25 points on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Noel Coleman drove against Central Arkansas. He scored 25 points on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Matthue Cotton made a difficult basket against Central Arkansas on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Matthue Cotton made a difficult basket against Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Juan Munoz opened the way for the Hawaii basketball team to break away in Sunday’s 95-76 victory over Central Arkansas in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – December 4, 2023

Scroll Up