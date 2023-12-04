comscore Wahine set a trap, snare 15 steals in blasting Spartans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Wahine set a trap, snare 15 steals in blasting Spartans

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainbow Wahine guard Daejah Phillips went up for a shot and got fouled against San Jose State on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainbow Wahine guard Daejah Phillips went up for a shot and got fouled against San Jose State on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH”s MeiLani McBee drives to basket.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH”s MeiLani McBee drives to basket.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team played its most complete game of the season Sunday, and it all started with an effective 2-2-1 three-quarter court trap and stellar play from the Rainbow Wahine’s two preseason All-Big West selections. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Dec. 3, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – December 4, 2023

Scroll Up