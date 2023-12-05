comscore Column: Maui’s people need places to live. Restrict vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Maui’s people need places to live. Restrict vacation rentals

  • By Cade Watanabe and Chris West
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The terrible housing crisis on Maui demands that the state and county take immediate action to provide housing to Maui’s displaced people. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: 10 years of marriage equality

Scroll Up