Letter: Capitol woes microcosm of problems in Hawaii

Our state Capitol building is the perfect example of where we are as an island state. A beautiful building surrounded by water, continuously plagued by issues that are seemingly easy to repair (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30).

Tarps in the legislative library, destructive leaks and years of being unable to attain what must be a number of quick fixes. Too many “cooks in the kitchen.” Improper guidance. An unwillingness to solve easy problems by working together. This microcosm of our state screams volumes.

Michael Rosenberg

Chinatown

