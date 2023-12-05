comscore Letter: Capitol woes microcosm of problems in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Capitol woes microcosm of problems in Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Our state Capitol building is the perfect example of where we are as an island state. A beautiful building surrounded by water, continuously plagued by issues that are seemingly easy to repair (“Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more

Off The News: 10 years of marriage equality

