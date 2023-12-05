Letter: Gift-bearing motorcycle groups well-organized

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another first Sunday of the month and the motorcycle groups were headed to Waikiki.

There must have been 2,000 bikers as they turned at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue, heading Diamond Head without a break in participants.

I believe each had a present for some child. What a well-organized group. Whoever brought that many together on Sunday morning must be some organizer.

If Hawaii is ever invaded by North Korea, I hope that person will get this group going.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

