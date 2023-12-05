Letter: Graffiti, destruction mar spirit of the holidays

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently I drove by Chef Mavro’s vacant restaurant on King and McCully streets. It saddened me to see what people have done to the exterior: huge black graffiti on the marble walls, broken windows that have been covered with plywood, and a huge tent (which has been there for weeks) erected on the right side with people living in it.

Just because a beautiful building is vacant doesn’t give people the right to deface or destroy it. Are these people angry? What has happened to joy, peace, love, kindness and compassion for each other and their possessions? My heart aches!

We’re in the spiritual season of celebrating the birth of the Christ Child and he gifted us with joy, peace and love. Why can’t we reciprocate these qualities to others? Have we become so self-centered that we have forgotten our love and aloha?

I pray that we all have a change of heart and grow big hearts bursting with love and hope this December.

Linda Iverson

Moiliili

