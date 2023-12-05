Off The News: Crime updates on West Side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At 6 p.m. today, a “Westside Crime Update” is scheduled at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship Church at Waianae Mall, with an update on crime from Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Maj. Mike Lambert and policy updates from City Council member Andria Tupola. Read more

Updates are needed on: violence and crime in Waianae, with 2023 homicides up by 80% and weapon offenses up 42%; completing the Waianae Police Station, largely empty since it partially opened seven years ago; establishing a HPD ninth patrol district for Waianae, discussed since at least 2009; and the status of City Council bills 57 and 58, holding landlords responsible for illegal game rooms on their property and streamlining enforcement.