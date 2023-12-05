comscore Off The News: Crime updates on West Side | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Crime updates on West Side

  • Today
  • Updated 7:28 p.m.

At 6 p.m. today, a “Westside Crime Update” is scheduled at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship Church at Waianae Mall, with an update on crime from Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Maj. Mike Lambert and policy updates from City Council member Andria Tupola. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: No sprinklers, but safety system helped

Scroll Up