No surprise here: The Navy aircraft that ended up in the ocean off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii damaged the coral reef on which it rested. A state aquatic biologist said the plane “sort of pulverized the coral” while boom anchors also damaged coral some 100 feet off the Kaneohe runway.

It’s fortunate the damage wasn’t worse. Still, it must be repaired as much as possible, and the Navy should make good on that work.

The plane was floated off the reef on Saturday, 13 days after the incident. Next up: full public disclosure of why the plane ended up in the water in the first place. The base’s Kaneohe neighbors ought to know.