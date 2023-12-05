Fetching flavors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The era of “no dogs allowed” is fading, making room for restaurants, bars and breweries that welcome both foodies and their furry friends with open arms (and, sometimes, a tasty treat). Read more

The era of “no dogs allowed” is fading, making room for restaurants, bars and breweries that welcome both foodies and their furry friends with open arms (and, sometimes, a tasty treat). Check out these dog-friendly eateries around Oahu:

Mahina & Sun’s

Located in the pet-friendly Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Mahina & Sun’s (412 Lewers St.) is a great place to experience some glamor with your four-legged pal.

“The restaurant overlooks our ‘Wish You Were Here’ Instagrammable pool with lots of comfortable outdoor and lanai seating for our furry puppy friends,” says general manager Lynette Eastman.

The property’s official dog, Jack, offers fellow canines this inside tip: Have your owner ask the staff for a snack from the special doggie treat box.

“Jack the hotel dog, Surfjack’s Ambassador of Aloha, loves to visit Auntie Lisa (Taibi), director of food and beverage, for his daily snack from the box,” Eastman says. “Many of our regular pups look forward to the treat. We also provide Surfjack dog water bowls throughout the hotel to ensure our dogs stay healthy and hydrated.”

Popular people food, on the other hand, includes the Mahina Family Feast, which features au crudo, whole fried fish, sesame bok choy and cucumber ume salad, along with rice, pickles and a kalo, uala and chili pepper water aioli.

“Mahina & Sun’s also just launched a new menu, The Speakeasy Eats, which features elevated bar food from chef Erik (Leong) and bar czar Christian Taibi,” adds Eastman. “Menu items include fried salty foods with some local flair that go fantastically well with fresh, crafted cocktails, including the special unplugged ones that take our guests’ taste buds to the next level.”

Visit mahinaandsuns.com.

DECK.

After a nice adventure at the Bark Park on Diamond Head Road, check out DECK. (150 Kapahulu Ave.) on the third floor of Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a dog-friendly property. It has some of the best views of Diamond Head and killer happy hour offerings.

Available from 2 to 4 p.m. daily, the discounted menu includes the Mai Tai (handcrafted from a blend of three types of rum, including the local Kohana brand, fresh lime juice, house curaçao & orgeat), Lilikoi Margarita (Casamigos tequila, Cointreau, lilikoi, fresh lime), and draft beer from Waikiki Brewing, Hana Koa Brewing and Kona Brewing, plus a house blonde ale.

“Our laid-back ambiance makes for a pet-friendly experience and our team is full of dog lovers,” says general manager Kylie Harada, who adds that the eatery recently launched a new dinner menu, with the hamachi carpaccio and pork belly bao buns coming out as crowd favorites.

Call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

Aloha Beer Co.

At Aloha Beer Co. (two locations in Honolulu), both you and your dog are eating (and drinking) well. For Fido, order the Pupsicles, made with blended fruit and whipped cream, for a refreshing treat.

If their tummies are growling for more, opt for Puppy Chikkin, which is plain chopped chicken, or Bibimpup featuring grilled chicken, diced veggies, a sprinkle of bacon and egg yolk.

Among humans, popular choices include beer flights, allowing drinkers to sample the best selections from the local brewery, and wings that come in flavors such as Korean, buffalo and Red Zeppelin Barbecue.

“We love being a dog-friendly establishment and want our guests to enjoy a relaxing day in the beer garden with their furry friends,” says Candice Ishikawa, head of marketing at Aloha Beer Co. “All dogs are greeted with a bowl of water upon arrival, and we’ve recently started Pups & Pizza Thursdays where pups eat free with the purchase of any pizza and beverage.”

The brewery often holds events like dog-friendly yoga. Head over to its Instagram (@alohabeerco) or visit alohabeer.com for updates.

Banán

Good news for canines and their companions: Banán’s (three locations on Oahu) banana ice cream is dog friendly. Made entirely from local, organic bananas and other fruits and herbs, the cold treat is dairyand gluten-free, plus there’s no added sugar. A pup cup is free with any purchase.

If you can’t make it out to one of its brick and mortars, look for Banán’s new brand, Chee Hoo Treats, in grocery stores. The banana frozen pops come in a few flavors, including Banana Bliss, Double Chocolate, Roasted Coffee and Classic Mint. (Note: These treats are not dog-friendly, as some contain chocolate and other ingredients not suitable for dogs.)

Visit banan.com.

Sprout’s Sandwich Shop

A quaint eatery located on the corner of Waialae and Koko Head avenues, Sprout’s Sandwich Shop (1154 Koko Head Ave.) is strictly takeout, but with so many parks nearby (Puu O Kaimuki Mini Park, for one), it’s the perfect pitstop before a day of fun in the sun with your pooch.

Popular on the menu is The Duke featuring hand-carved roasted turkey, bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, house-made pickled red onions and mayo. The Floater, meanwhile, boasts the same turkey, lettuce, onions and mayo, but adds crispy apples and melted brie to the mix.

If you bring your pup for the pickup, there’s a good chance staffers will share some turkey trimmings so that no one is missing out on the mouthwatering goodness.

Visit sproutsandwichshop.com.

Hou Fish Market

The team at Hou Fish Market (1067 Kapiolani Blvd.) makes sure that nobody — including dogs— is left out. On its menu alongside delicious sushi, poke and sashimi items are two options for dogs — salmon and chicken. Both are served with rice.

“Every meal comes with a big ol’ helping of love,” its website states. Humans can peruse dozens of fresh options. Platters feature an assortment of poke, nigiri and rolls. The Family Platter, for example, includes an impressive 52 pieces of sushi such as California, dragon and spicy tuna tempura rolls.

The restaurant’s mascots are Toro, a 2-year-old golden retriever, and Uni, a 1-year-old golden doodle, whose favorite foods are, you guessed it, chicken and salmon (and tuna, too).

Visit houfish.com.

vein at Kakaako

Located in SALT at our Kakaako, vein at Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Building 2, Ste. 121) is an indoor/outdoor restaurant with a lanai area that’s perfect for people and their pups.

Under the guidance of chef Dell Valdez, vein specializes in modern Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine. One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the Lamb “Scottadito” with pickled tapenade.

On Nov. 28, the eatery launched Pasta Hour — from 4:30 to 6 p.m. daily, pasta dishes will be 18% off. Try the new pistachio pasta featuring house pistachio puree, along with prosciutto di parma.

Visit veinatkakaako.com.