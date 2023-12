Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re craving sushi, check out the following options:

Raising the bar

Nori Bar Hawaii (1000 Auahi St. Ste. 130) soft opened in Ward Village and specializes in hand rolls featuring the highest-grade nori specially ordered from Japan. Rolls are made with Temaki Gold rice and fish from Fresh Island Fish.

Hand rolls cost $5 to $7, depending on what you order. Options include Hokkaido scallop with spicy mayo ($6), Hamachi with yuzu ponzu ($6.50), blue crab with creamy mayo ($6.50) and unagi with kabayaki glaze ($7). Rolls are designed to eat within 10 to 15 seconds for the best experience.

Visit noribarhawaii.com.

Hidden gem for cocktails

The Ninja Sushi in Town Center of Mililani (95-1249 Meheula Pkwy.) is the only franchise on Oahu to have a full bar in the back of its restaurant. This location — which has a huge dining area — offers refreshing cocktails, along with a full food menu and happy hour specials.

Start with cocktails like the Zen Garden ($11) and Green Flash ($11). Popular maki rolls include salmon crunch dynamite ($11.49), Superman ($14.49) and Tornado ($13.99). Customer favorites also include firecracker poke bowl ($13.49) and shoyu ramen ($11.49). Call 808-627-9790 or visit ninjasushiusa.com.

Extended ayce hours

Ahi and Vegetable’s Kapalama and Ewa Beach locations now have all-you-can-eat sushi from 4 to 8 p.m. every day. It costs $34.95 per person ($33.93 when paying with cash). Not only is the AYCE price cheaper, but the menu has also expanded to include 10 different sushi rolls (each roll comes with four pieces) and three hand rolls.

Popular sushi include spicy ahi gunkan, ahi nigiri, unagi nigiri and hotate (scallops). Choose from rolls like Green Dragon, Firecracker, Rainbow and Tiger.

Visit ahiandveg.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).